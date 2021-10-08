Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.11

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.11 and traded as low as C$13.54. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 2,225 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on Y. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

