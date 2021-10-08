Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 4,784.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,161 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.53% of Yelp worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Yelp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,132 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 120,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Yelp by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 96,247 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 51,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Yelp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on YELP. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.