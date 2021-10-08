YF Link (YFL) Hits Market Cap of $16.30 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for about $316.47 or 0.00574521 BTC on exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $16.30 million and $347,417.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00225186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00102229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012221 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

