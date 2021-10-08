YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.07 Million

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $774.74 or 0.01416111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00142757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,698.90 or 0.99982083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.06563400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF

Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFDAI.FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

