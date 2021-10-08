YFValue (YFV) Trading Down 29% Over Last Week

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00227103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00103392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

