Yield Protocol (YIELD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,653.00

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $69,653.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00048717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00238070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00102286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

