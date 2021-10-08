Yiu Kai Pang Acquires 9,500 Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Stock

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) insider Yiu Kai Pang acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,288 ($69.09) per share, for a total transaction of £502,360 ($656,336.56).

Yiu Kai Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Yiu Kai Pang acquired 500 shares of Jardine Matheson stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,180 ($67.68) per share, for a total transaction of £25,900 ($33,838.52).

Shares of LON JAR opened at GBX 53.78 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.44. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.26 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.12 ($0.86). The stock has a market cap of £388.11 million and a P/E ratio of 82.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Jardine Matheson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.70%.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

