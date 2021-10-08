YOU COIN (YOU) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $157,355.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00048472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00236221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

