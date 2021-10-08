Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.97. 3,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,126. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.60.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

