YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, YUMMY has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $341,142.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00061693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00094049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00141149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,699.46 or 1.00232425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.24 or 0.06525685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 986,892,967,211 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

