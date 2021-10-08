YVS.Finance (YVS) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $346,988.60 and $75,387.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00142757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,698.90 or 0.99982083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.06563400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,840 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

