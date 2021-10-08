Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 2,434.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,320,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 716,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 12,241.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 618,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 236,003 shares in the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 483,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,977. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $143.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

