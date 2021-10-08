Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will report earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.06). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.41. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $87.24.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.