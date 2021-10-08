Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.19 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $331.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.