Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will report $358.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.31 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $181.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million.

GOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 417,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,953 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.