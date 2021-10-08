Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. HealthStream posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSTM. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in HealthStream by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.18 million, a PE ratio of 110.58, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

