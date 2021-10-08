Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce sales of $283.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.00 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $259.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

