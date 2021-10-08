Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LAWS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,423. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $463.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.