Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $72.52. 108,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

