Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.82. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

