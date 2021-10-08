Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.95. TTEC reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TTEC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TTEC by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC opened at $93.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. TTEC has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.