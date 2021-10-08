Zacks: Analysts Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,397. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

