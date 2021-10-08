Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.39 Million

Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post sales of $139.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.19 million to $152.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $48.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $452.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.93 million to $482.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $416.51 million, with estimates ranging from $337.99 million to $484.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $48.20 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.77 million, a PE ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after buying an additional 65,584 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.