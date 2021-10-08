Zacks: Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Epizyme reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Epizyme’s revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.66. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 481,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 739,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 122,270 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

