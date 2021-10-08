Zacks: Analysts Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.20. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. Kforce has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $67.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,040. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kforce by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.