Zacks: Analysts Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,332,000 after acquiring an additional 576,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,474,000 after buying an additional 2,727,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,130,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after acquiring an additional 257,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. 5,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,371. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

