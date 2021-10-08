Zacks: Analysts Expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

