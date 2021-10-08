Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report sales of $402.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.60 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $200.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

SBLK stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,647.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

