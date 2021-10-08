Zacks: Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.92. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,994 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 97,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 178.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $44.75 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

