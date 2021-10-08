Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Vertiv reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

