Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.21). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.78. 212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,364. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $381.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 608,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701,948 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.