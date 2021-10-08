Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

CPB opened at $42.20 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after buying an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,938,000 after buying an additional 93,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

