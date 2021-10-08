Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce $167.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.59 million and the highest is $168.94 million. Ducommun posted sales of $150.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $657.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.63 million to $661.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $699.33 million, with estimates ranging from $683.65 million to $715.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $50.65 on Friday. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $603.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.