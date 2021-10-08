Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.54. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth $48,975,000. FMR LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 471,517 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth $8,058,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 169.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

