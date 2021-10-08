Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report sales of $418.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.40 million and the lowest is $415.97 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $388.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,425 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $401.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.90. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $404.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

