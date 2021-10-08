Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report sales of $418.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.40 million and the lowest is $415.97 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $388.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,425 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $401.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.90. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $404.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
