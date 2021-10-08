Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC also reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCRD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $588,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 752,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $4.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

