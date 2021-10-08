Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce sales of $376.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $380.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $329.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

