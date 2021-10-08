Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

KRG stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 137.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.