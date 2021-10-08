Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,640 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $24,006,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 737,967 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $12,418,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

