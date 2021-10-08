Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. 9,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 296,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 63.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,417,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 72,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

