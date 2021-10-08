Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. 588,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

