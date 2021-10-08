Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDSB. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.70 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

