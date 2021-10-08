Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEBO. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 33,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,442. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

