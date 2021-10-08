Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report sales of $141.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.40 million to $153.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $143.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $601.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $612.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $645.62 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $657.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

