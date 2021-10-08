Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

SIGI stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

