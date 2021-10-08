Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $1,558,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALPN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.