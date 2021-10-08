Zacks: Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. CAE posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 95.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.