Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. Capri has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $61.25.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

