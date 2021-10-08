Zacks: Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. II-VI’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

IIVI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. 744,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 52-week low of $43.94 and a 52-week high of $100.44.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,779 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in II-VI by 454.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 28.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 6.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

