Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,936. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.